Annual 'Art in Wood' exhibition by Ely Guild of Woodturners to showcase unique craft

PUBLISHED: 12:36 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 03 July 2019

Annual ‘Art in Wood’ exhibition by Ely Guild of Woodturners to showcase unique craft. Picture: WOODTURNERS GUILD

Annual 'Art in Wood' exhibition by Ely Guild of Woodturners to showcase unique craft. Picture: WOODTURNERS GUILD

Creatively carved woodwork and intriguing new pieces will be on display at the Ely Guild of Woodturners annual exhibition.

The 'Art In Wood' event will give the public a chance to see the versatility of the craft while finding out more about the guild.

It will be held at the usual venue (opposite Ely Cathedral) from August 17 to 26.

Entrance is free and members will be submitting their pieces along with a gallery sale.

The guild was formed in 1988 to provide a place for established woodturners and beginners alike to get together, learn and improve their skills.

The EGW has been exhibiting since 2004, for the first three years, the EGW held the event together with the art society, but started hosting its own independent exhibition thereafter.

'Art in Wood' was formed in 2007, with the aim of presenting a high-class exhibition and sale that would be more sophisticated than a standard craft fair.

For more information about the EGW or the Art in Wood exhibition, visit www.elyguildofwoodturners.org.uk or @Elywoodturners on Twitter.

