Fire crews tackle ‘deliberate’ caravan blaze in layby on A141 Isle of Ely Way

PUBLISHED: 11:25 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 31 December 2018

A caravan was deliberately set alight on the Isle of Ely Way on Saturday, December 29. Picture: CAMBS FIRE

A caravan was deliberately set alight by arsons in a layby on the A141 Isle of Ely Way, firefighters have confirmed.

Crews arrived at the scene on Saturday, December 29 to find the caravan on fire in the A141 layby at around 8pm.

Firefighters from March and Chatteris tackled the blaze for more than one hour before returning to their stations by 9.15pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We extinguished the fire using hose reels. The cause of the fire was deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

