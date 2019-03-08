Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in one Ely street have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays.

Police said that they are aware of incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road in recent weeks.

"Our investigations so far suggest that four boys and one girl have been involved in separate occasions," said a police spokesman.

If you know this to be one of your children, contact Sgt Mark Rabel on 101 or report online www.cambs.police.uk/report