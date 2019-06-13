Man arrested on suspicion of attempted armed bank raid

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to steal cash from a Cambridgeshire bank while armed with a gun.

The 52-year-old man from Whittlesford was arrested last night after information was provided by a member of the public. He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Officers were called just after 4pm yesterday (June 11) to the Cambridge Building Society in High Street after reports flooded in.

Bank staff told police that the man entered the building armed with a gun and demanded that money from inside the cashiers was handed over.

Staff fled round the back of counters and the man left the bank empty handed. He ran away on foot as a police helicopter was despatched.

Searches of the area were carried out by armed police officers and the NPAS police helicopter, however the search was unsuccessful and the man is still at large.

At the time of the attempted robbery the man was wearing a brown/green padded jacket, dark trousers and a white or beige floppy woven sun hat.

DS James Rabbett said: "The area was likely to have been busy at the time and we would urge anyone who saw anything, no matter how small, to contact us.

"We would urge members of the public to be vigilant and if they think they see the man described, not to approach him but to call 999."

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting crime reference number 35/40577/19.

Call 999 with any immediate sightings.