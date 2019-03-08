Updated
Man, 56, arrested in Soham after attempted sexual assault
PUBLISHED: 09:29 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 02 August 2019
Archant
A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Soham.
The 56-year-old was arrested in Ely yesterday afternoon (Aug 1) at 4.15pm following the incident on Soham High Street.
He was arrested on suspicion of two courts of sexual assault on a woman - one relating to yesterday, the other June 28.
He is still in custody at Parkside Police Station this morning (Aug 2).
A post on Polcing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page read: "We would like to reassure the residents of Soham that the suspect has been located and arrested and is currently in Parkside custody awaiting an interview."