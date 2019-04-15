Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue spends week on army training ground to learn new skills

It was a week of adventure under the stars for Ely Air Cadet Flight Sergeant Rory Donoghue who had the chance to join 300 army cadets at one of the UK's army training grounds.

It was a week of adventure under the stars for one Ely Air Cadet who had the chance to join 300 army cadets at one of the UK’s army training grounds.

Flight Sergeant Rory Donoghue slept and cooked out in the field under “bashers” (simple one man shelters) and took part in day and night patrols.

He was joined by Cpl Hope, Cpl Hope (Spalding), Cdt Paszka (Holbeach), Cpl Fletcher (Cranfield) and Sgt Keenan (Linton).

They got the chance to take part in ambush exercises with the army cadets and adult staff carrying blank firing rifles just as they would in regular army training exercises.

As well as learning about the army's tactics and infantry field skills, the cadets also had the opportunity to practice their long range target shooting skills under close adult supervision.

The unique training opportunity for local air cadets to spend time alongside their army cadet colleagues came as Cambridgeshire's air cadet shooting officer was invited by staff to assist them in running the week long exercise.

Although the air cadet's run monthly outdoor target shooting ranges, staff now have plans to run similar fieldcraft exercises for local air cadet units later this year at a nearby army training ground.