Venerable Hugh McCurdy (R) stepped down from his role as Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech last month (April 18). He is pictured with his wife Ruth. - Credit: Ely Diocese

A ‘wonderful’ Thanksgiving Evensong was held at Ely Cathedral on May 8 to give thanks to Venerable Hugh McCurdy who stepped down from his role last month (April).

Hugh has been the Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech for the past 17 years, but announced he would be stepping down from the role on April 18.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered for the service, which was followed by a reception and presentation to Hugh in the Lady Chapel.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On the announcement of Hugh’s departure as Archdeacon, The Right Reverend Steven Conway, Bishop of Ely, said: “Hugh is an accomplished and dedicated servant of the gospel as Archdeacon.

“I value our professional relationship and our personal one. I know that in this way I am in a large company.”

He added: “It is because of this that I am delighted that as one blessed time of ministry for Hugh comes to an end, more blessing is on the way as he moves to a new half time role among us for at least two years.

“I invite your prayers both for Hugh and Ruth.”

Hugh will continue to support the Diocese and the Bishops in leading the implementation of Living Ely 2025 and assisting the Market Towns Project.

