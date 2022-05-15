News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

‘Wonderful’ Thanksgiving Evensong as Archdeacon steps down from role after 17 years

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 8:00 AM May 15, 2022
Venerable Hugh McCurdy (R) stepped down from his role as Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech last month (April 18)

Venerable Hugh McCurdy (R) stepped down from his role as Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech last month (April 18). He is pictured with his wife Ruth. - Credit: Ely Diocese

A ‘wonderful’ Thanksgiving Evensong was held at Ely Cathedral on May 8 to give thanks to Venerable Hugh McCurdy who stepped down from his role last month (April). 

Hugh has been the Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech for the past 17 years, but announced he would be stepping down from the role on April 18. 

Friends, family and colleagues gathered for the service, which was followed by a reception and presentation to Hugh in the Lady Chapel.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On the announcement of Hugh’s departure as Archdeacon, The Right Reverend Steven Conway, Bishop of Ely, said: “Hugh is an accomplished and dedicated servant of the gospel as Archdeacon. 

“I value our professional relationship and our personal one. I know that in this way I am in a large company.” 

He added: “It is because of this that I am delighted that as one blessed time of ministry for Hugh comes to an end, more blessing is on the way as he moves to a new half time role among us for at least two years. 

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

“I invite your prayers both for Hugh and Ruth.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 E-scooter crackdown sees crimes drop by third across county
  2. 2 REVEALED: The 'gang of five' who want Dr Nik Johnson gone
  3. 3 Caught on camera the moment an otter came up for dinner
  1. 4 Latino 'feeling' comes together for South American venue on launch night
  2. 5 Combined Authority in freefall: how on earth did we get to this?  
  3. 6 Ely by-election after death of 'marvellous' parish councillor
  4. 7 Coastal hotel with big aspirations wins tourism award
  5. 8 Free trips on classic coaches at Busfest 2022
  6. 9 Model rail exhibition back after three years
  7. 10 Visit Ely announces series of fun-packed events ahead of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Hugh will continue to support the Diocese and the Bishops in leading the implementation of Living Ely 2025 and assisting the Market Towns Project. 

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

Friends, family and colleagues gather for the service, which was followed by a reception and presentation

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry.

On Sunday May 8 a special Thanksgiving Evensong was held to give thanks for Hugh’s Ministry. - Credit: Diocese of Ely


Ely Cathedral
Ely News

Don't Miss

A142 crash at Barcham Road junction

Cambridgeshire Highways

Father one foot from death after A142 crash urges call for action

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Kayleigh Henshaw and Tom Parker

Charity Fundraiser

Superfan Kayleigh backing brain charity in memory of her friend Tom Parker

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A 13-metre table that has been made from a 5,000-year-old fossilised black oak tree arrived at Ely Cathedral on May 9.

Ely Cathedral

Table made from 5,000-year-old oak tree arrives at Ely Cathedral

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Wife shook up and angry after hit and run crash near Haddenham 

Plea to find hit and run ‘coward who did this’  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon