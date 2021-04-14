Gallery
Restaurant launches bright pink ‘selfie areas’ ahead of reopening
- Credit: Arbuckles
A popular restaurant chain, which has eateries in Ely and Downham Market, has built bright pink ‘special selfie areas’ ahead of its reopening in May.
Arbuckles will be reopening its doors to customers on Monday, May 17 and has launched their new attraction, perfect for Instagram lovers, just in time.
“Our online bookings are filling up fast,” said a spokesperson. “Don't forget you can also book for our fantastic 'Secret Garden' area too.
“We've also been busy getting these special 'selfie' areas ready for you when we open on May 17.
“Our fantastic Arbuckles Phone Box and Love Heart Seat are perfect to capture those special pics when you come back to visit us.”
The restaurant has been forced shut due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its Downham Market site has undergone repairs following flood damage last year.
“Can't wait to see your pics on social media,” added the spokesperson.
To book a table in advanced, visit: www.arbuckles.biz
