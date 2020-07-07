Advanced search

Arbuckles re-opens post-lockdown with social distancing measures in place to protect customers

PUBLISHED: 13:14 07 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 07 July 2020

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Perspex screens to separate tables and booths, laminated menus that are sanitised after every use and staff wearing face visors are among the ways that Arbuckles in Ely is ensuring customers feel safe when visiting post-lockdown.

The team that runs the American-themed restaurant, which is located at Ely Leisure Village and re-opened on Saturday (July 4), has also fitted floor markings and signage to aid with queuing and social distancing.

Sanitiser stations are in place outside and throughout the venue while, inside, tables have been moved to two-metres apart where possible and toilets are being cleaned and checked on an hourly basis.

MORE: Arbuckles ‘heartbroken’ after ‘devastating’ flash flooding

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBEArbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

The restaurant has also joined the countrywide track and trace system, meaning that staff will ask to take the names and details of all customers, as well as launching its own app which can be used to order and pay for takeaways.

However, Arbuckles’ Downham Market restaurant remains closed after flooding prevented it from re-opening.

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBEArbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

Arbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBEArbuckles in Ely re-opened at the weekend for the first time since lockdown. The restaurant team have implemented a series of social distancing guidelines and fixtures to ensure customers feel safe when visiting. Picture: SPOTTED IN STUDIOS/YOUTUBE

