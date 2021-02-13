Published: 12:45 PM February 13, 2021

To mark National Apprenticeship Week Redrow South Midlands has announced seven apprenticeships for students in Ely. - Credit: Peter Corcoran

Seven new apprenticeships are up for grabs for students in Ely by local housebuilder Redrow South Midlands to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

The successful applicants will work across a number of developments, including King’s Meadow, a rural location on King’s Road.

The apprenticeships will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills and will focus on many aspects of house building, including bricklaying, carpentry, plumbing, electrical, groundworks, drylining and decorating.

Suzanne Irons, sales director, said: “As part of our ongoing commitment to creating thriving communities, we ensure a number of apprenticeship roles are made available annually and this year, we’re delighted to be recruiting seven students to join our team.

“The apprenticeships give ambitious students the opportunity to step straight into a career where they gain hands-on experience and continue to learn.

“A large proportion of our apprentices choose to stay with Redrow Homes once they have completed the scheme, becoming experts in their field as a result.

“I’d encourage any school leavers looking for a rewarding career to apply to our scheme, we look forward to welcoming our next group of Redrow apprentices.”

For more information, visit: apply.redrowcareers.co.uk/vacancies