Honour for Ely cadet Rory Donoghue appointed Lord Lieutenant's Cadet for Cambridgeshire

Adventurous cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant's Cadet for Cambridgeshire. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE. Archant

An adventurous cadet flight sergeant from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant's Cadet for Cambridgeshire.

Rory Donoghue from 1094 (City of Ely) Squadron Air Training Corps accepted the honour at Waterbeach Barracks with Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence.

The 17-year-old joined the Ely squadron four years ago and has made his mark by taking part in a range of activities.

He has attended Easter and summer camps away at RAF and MOD establishments every year, both in the UK and abroad.

Activities such as white water kayaking, scuba diving, mountain biking, mountain climbing, sailing and windsurfing all formed part of the trips.

As well as sitting his GCSE's over the last year, Rory has attended numerous camps including ones in Cyprus and Scotland.

He also represents the region in sport, leading to him playing and scoring as a member of the corps championship winning rugby team and being awarded his wing's sportsman of the year trophy.

This year he hopes to complete his gold Duke of Edinburgh Award before heading to the Peak District for his final expedition.

Rory, who aims to join the RAF in the future, said: "I've enjoyed so many challenging and interesting activities.

"I would encourage any cadet to simply apply for every opportunity and in doing so learn about yourself, both who you are and who you want to be.

"Despite all I've achieved so far, there are still so many opportunities available to me.

"This year my goals are to complete my gold Duke of Edinburgh award and if possible I hope to be able to go solo in a glider.

"Being an air cadet offers so many wide and varied experiences and exciting opportunities, but it's the lessons I've learned about myself and the friendships I've formed that have been the most important aspect."

The presentation took place on May 30 with wing commander Anthony Kelly, who nominated Rory for the title.

