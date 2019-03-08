Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honour for Ely cadet Rory Donoghue appointed Lord Lieutenant's Cadet for Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 14:37 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 03 June 2019

Adventurous cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE.

Adventurous cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant's Cadet for Cambridgeshire. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE.

Archant

An adventurous cadet flight sergeant from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant's Cadet for Cambridgeshire.

Adventurous cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE.Adventurous cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE.

Rory Donoghue from 1094 (City of Ely) Squadron Air Training Corps accepted the honour at Waterbeach Barracks with Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence.

The 17-year-old joined the Ely squadron four years ago and has made his mark by taking part in a range of activities.

He has attended Easter and summer camps away at RAF and MOD establishments every year, both in the UK and abroad.

Activities such as white water kayaking, scuba diving, mountain biking, mountain climbing, sailing and windsurfing all formed part of the trips.

Adventurous cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE.Adventurous cadet flight sergeant Rory Donoghue from Ely has been appointed as Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Cambridgeshire. Picture: JOHN DONOGHUE.

As well as sitting his GCSE's over the last year, Rory has attended numerous camps including ones in Cyprus and Scotland.

He also represents the region in sport, leading to him playing and scoring as a member of the corps championship winning rugby team and being awarded his wing's sportsman of the year trophy.

This year he hopes to complete his gold Duke of Edinburgh Award before heading to the Peak District for his final expedition.

Rory, who aims to join the RAF in the future, said: "I've enjoyed so many challenging and interesting activities.

"I would encourage any cadet to simply apply for every opportunity and in doing so learn about yourself, both who you are and who you want to be.

"Despite all I've achieved so far, there are still so many opportunities available to me.

"This year my goals are to complete my gold Duke of Edinburgh award and if possible I hope to be able to go solo in a glider.

"Being an air cadet offers so many wide and varied experiences and exciting opportunities, but it's the lessons I've learned about myself and the friendships I've formed that have been the most important aspect."

The presentation took place on May 30 with wing commander Anthony Kelly, who nominated Rory for the title.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA

Man stabbed in Cambridge as police hunt for attackers

A man has been stabbed in Coldhams Lane in Cambridge after he was approached by two attackers brandishing a knife. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Most Read

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Woman who poured two pints of beer over bar staff before hitting another with glass after she was refused free shot is jailed

A woman has been jailed after attacking bar staff in a Waterbeach bar. The attack took place on November 5 in 2018. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event

Bravery of men who lost their lives in Soham rail disaster honoured at memorial event. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

‘I can’t praise the people who do the role highly enough’: TV’s Penny Lancaster on her time with Cambridgeshire Police as a Special

Penny Lancaster (pictured) � who is married to singer Rod Stewart (inset) � has praised the work of Cambridgeshire Police after becoming a Special officer for a new Channel 4 TV show earlier this year. Picture: CHANNEL 4 / PA IMAGES / PA

Man stabbed in Cambridge as police hunt for attackers

A man has been stabbed in Coldhams Lane in Cambridge after he was approached by two attackers brandishing a knife. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Latest from the Ely Standard

REVIEW: Ultimate unwind treat at The Glassworks Health Club in Cambridge

A rejuvenating retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge city life makes The Glassworks Spa the perfect choice for a self-care Sunday. Picture: PALM PR.

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Man stabbed in Cambridge as police hunt for attackers

A man has been stabbed in Coldhams Lane in Cambridge after he was approached by two attackers brandishing a knife. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH.

Cambridgeshire County Show celebrates 20 years of country living

The Cambridgeshire County Show took place at Home Farm on the Wimpole Estate. Picture: Tess Cadman Country Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists