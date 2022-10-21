It is believed rogue traders have been operating in the Netherton and Longthorpe areas of Peterborough in recent weeks - Credit: Archant

Police are appealing for people to come forward if they believe they have been approached by a possible rogue trader.

It is believed rogue traders have been operating in the Netherton and Longthorpe areas of Peterborough in recent weeks, with confirmed reports in Suffolk Close, Bradwell Road and Walcot Walk.

Several reports have been made to police about a man offering to clean or clear gutters out.

In some cases he has claimed to have replaced gutter brackets which he has not done but has either charged or tried to charge victims.

Detective Constable Jeremy Turner, from the force’s Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “Most door-to-door scams involve selling goods or services that are either not delivered or are very poor quality.

"You won’t get value for money and you may get billed for work you didn’t want or agree to.

“After having identified one victim, it is apparent there are other people in the area who have been approached but have not contacted us – this could be for several reasons, particularly if no money was handed over, but we know people can often feel embarrassed by falling victim to such scam."

He added: "There is absolutely no shame in believing these people – they are often well versed in what they do and can be very convincing, which is why I am urging anyone who has information about such incidents to come forward.

“Sadly these type of criminals tend to target elderly people, therefore I would ask for members of the public to check with any elderly relatives or neighbours and report any concerns to us.”

Anyone with information or concerns about rogue trading in the Netherton and Longthorpe areas should contact police online or use their web chat service. Those without internet access should call 101.