Published: 2:18 PM October 8, 2021

Tory MP Anthony Browne and the 'makes you leave us alone' email sent to a local councillor - Credit: Archant/Lib Dems

Tory MP Anthony Browne faced an outcry after sending an email to a district councillor that he hoped his response “makes you leave us alone”.

The email was sent to Cllr Alex Malyon, who represents Longstanton on South Cambridgeshire District Council.

She had asked the MP for South Cambridgeshire about security at Kabul airport following the American withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

Caseworker Jamie Newgreen replied on behalf of his MP boss.

“Thank you for your email to Mr Browne regarding Kabul airport, to which he has asked me to respond,” wrote Mr Newgreen.

You may also want to watch:

“Mr Browne has recently released a statement on his website (he provided a link).

“I do hope this answers your questions/reassures you/ makes you leave us alone”.

He rounded off his response with “Thank you again for taking the time to write to Mr Browne.”

The email has not gone well with the Liberal Democrats.

That email from Anthony Browne MP - Credit: Anthony Browne

Ian Sollom, who stood for the Liberal Democrats against Mr Browne in the 2019 General Election said: “This reveals a contempt for constituents' views from Anthony Browne’s office, and that is a culture set from the top.

“He just wants constituents to go away.”

Mr Solloms added: “Recently we’ve seen Mr Browne tell people not to lobby him on government spending but instead donate money to the government.

Social media post by Anthony Browne MP - Credit: Anthony Browne

“He doesn’t want to listen, and he doesn’t want to do the crucial work of being an MP representing his constituents”.



