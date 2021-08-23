Published: 2:39 PM August 23, 2021 Updated: 3:22 PM August 23, 2021

'Fortune Favours the Brave', a new ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec, is looking for people specifically from Cambridgeshire to apply. - Credit: PA

A new ITV show hosted by Ant and Dec is looking for people from Cambridgeshire to apply.

The new show, titled Fortune Favours the Brave, will test contestants on their risk-taking skills.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "We are looking for confident, daring and fun teams-of-two to take part in a brand new ITV prime time game show with a life-changing cash prize."

Filming for the show is currently scheduled to take place in London in October.

If selected, contestants will need to be available to travel on the nominated dates.

Transport to the filming will be provided and applicants must be 18 or above.

If you think you have what it takes to win the big money, you can apply online, and the deadline for applications is midday on Friday, September 17.



