‘This is getting ridiculous’: Another van gets stuck under infamous railway bridge

Another van has struck Stuntney Bridge in Ely this afternoon (September 11). Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops Twitter/@EastCambsCops

Another vehicle has smashed into the infamous Stuntney Bridge in Ely despite large “very low bridge” warning signs.

A van was wedged stuck under the notorious structure – nicknamed ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ – this afternoon (September 11).

The latest strike comes after it was revealed that cameras would be installed by Network Rail in a bid to “reduce the implications” caused by each hit.

Cameras will capture images of the bridge deck, allowing faster examination in the event of a bridge strike.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a lorry stuck under Stuntney Bridge in Ely.

“While recovery is underway please expect some delays and, if possible, avoid the area.”

One resident said: “This is getting ridiculous how drivers don’t know how high their vehicles are!”

Another added: “Maybe a massive sign needs going on before it saying ‘no’ to lorries, with a picture, as this happens all the time.”