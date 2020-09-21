Advanced search

Delays after another tractor trailer overturns on A142 – shedding load across road

PUBLISHED: 15:19 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:19 21 September 2020

There are delays on the A142 near the junction of Eye Hill Drove and Barway after a tractor trailer overturned. Picture: Facebook/Policing East Cambs

There are delays on the A142 after a tractor trailer overturned and shed its load across the road, just days after a similar incident.

Disruption is being caused near to the junction of Eye Hill Drove and Barway while the scene is cleared and the trailer is recovered.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Due to a tractor shedding its load, there are delays on the A142 near to the junction of Eye Hill Drove and Barway.

“Officers are on scene managing traffic and the road will be closed for a short time for recovery. Thank you PC 243.”

Last week, motorists could no longer access the A142 via the Lancaster way roundabout along Witchford Road near Ely following an identical incident.

Road users could join the roundabout from the A142 but could not exit onto it, it could only be used to exit into the village of Witchford.

