‘I’m normally in a smaller van...’ Another driver strikes the country’s most hit bridge in Ely

The lorry stuck the country's most hit bridge in Station Road, Ely on Tuesday 28 July. Pictures: East Cambs Poilice on Facebook East Cambs Poilice on Facebook

The driver of a van which hit the Station Road bridge in Ely this morning (Tuesday) told officers: “I normally drive in a smaller van”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The vehicle has since been removed and the road reopened.

A post on the East Cambs Police Facebook page said: “Did you know that the railway bridge on Station Road, Ely is the most hit bridge in the UK? The driver of this van didn’t!

“The big yellow writing, numerous warning signs and two large light up signs were not enough to stop them.

“Their excuse..... ‘I’m normally in a smaller van’.”

It continued: “This is not a good enough excuse and they have been reported for driving offences.”