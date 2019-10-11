How to attend Witchford Village College Year 5 and 6 open day this October - when it is and how to sign up

Here's how you can attend this year's Witchford Village College open day for Year 5 and 6 students. Picture: Supplied/WVC Supplied/WVC

Witchford Village College's annual open day for Year 5 and 6 pupils will take place this month - here's how you can sign up.

The event will take primary school pupils for a tour of the East Cambridgeshire secondary school before they make the transition to Year 7.

Following on from last year's 'Spy Mission' theme, the school has promised there will be an "exciting theme" for this year's event on Thursday, October 17.

A spokesman said: "Prospective students will have the chance to see the college and meet the staff, whilst taking part in subject-based activities throughout the event.

"This will be the college's second annual open evening under the direction of Principal, Daniel Baxby and he will give talks at regular intervals about the ethos of the school and its future.

"The college has evolved over the last eighteen months and is a vibrant learning environment with total focus on the development of our students, both academic and personal."

The evening runs from 6pm to 8.30pm on Thursday, October 17.

If you can't make Thursday, you can book for a tour on Monday 28 or Tuesday 29 from 9 to 11am or 11am to 1pm. Contact 01353 662053.