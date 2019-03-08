Prickwillow Ploughing Festival delights visitors for eighth year running - despite the rain

It was a joyous occasion to highlight all that is great about the Fens - and even the rain didn't dampen spirits at the annual Prickwillow Ploughing Festival. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

It was a joyous occasion to highlight all that is great about the Fens - and even the rain didn't dampen spirits at the annual Prickwillow Ploughing Festival.

Revellers turned out in their dozens to see heavy horse and vintage ploughing, traction engines, working displays, classic cars and static engines.

The event for all the family, which was held at Green Farm, also displayed a collection of restored diesel engines.

Craft stands, a performance from magician JezO, live music, real ale and delicious food was also served.

On the Sunday, due to the weather, some activities were taken inside but those brave enough still embraced the downpour on the field.

Proceeds from the eighth Ploughing Festival were split equally between Prickwillow Engine Trust and Cancer Research UK.

Prickwillow Museum, a registered educational charity, tells the story of the drainage of the Fens and the history of the local area.

