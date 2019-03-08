Advanced search

Pets honoured at Ely Cathedral in special service of thanksgiving

PUBLISHED: 13:55 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 23 September 2019

A special service in honour of all creatures great and small took place at Ely Cathedral. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL/ MIKE ROUSE.

A special service in honour of all creatures great and small took place at Ely Cathedral yesterday (September 22).

Cats, dogs, ferrets, rabbits, a bird and even a donkey walked down the aisle two by two in aid of charity.

Around 450 people joined their furry friends to give thanks for the love, affection and support they bring to their everyday lives.

Even the sad death of Ely's famous cat Garfield, aka Mr Sainsbury's, was marked with a special eulogy by author Cate Caruth.

She said it was not just for Garfield, but for anyone who had lost a pet.

