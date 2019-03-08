Pets honoured at Ely Cathedral in special service of thanksgiving

A special service in honour of all creatures great and small took place at Ely Cathedral yesterday (September 22).

Cats, dogs, ferrets, rabbits, a bird and even a donkey walked down the aisle two by two in aid of charity.

Around 450 people joined their furry friends to give thanks for the love, affection and support they bring to their everyday lives.

Even the sad death of Ely's famous cat Garfield, aka Mr Sainsbury's, was marked with a special eulogy by author Cate Caruth.

She said it was not just for Garfield, but for anyone who had lost a pet.

Canon Jessica and Gonzo, the friendly "canine in residence", welcomed the animals as prayers were offered for the fun and enjoyment they bring.

The Therapy Dogs Nationwide also gathered at the front of the cathedral so that families could learn more about the work they do across the county by providing care and comfort to those in need.

All proceeds from the afternoon went towards Woodgreen Animal Shelter, The Donkey Sanctuary, Guide Dogs for the Blind and Blue Cross.

The BBC Sunday Morning Live team recorded the service to be broadcast soon.

