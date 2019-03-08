Advanced search

More than £26,000 raised on annual bike ride in memory of Phil Beeton

PUBLISHED: 17:27 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 13 November 2019

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers to raise £26,820 on a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Here is the cheque being presented. Pictured: David Fletcher, David Beeton, Phils brother, Katie Taggart, Phils daughter, Jane Taggart, Phils partner, Amy Haynes and those who took part in Phils Ride 2019. Picture: PHIL'S RIDE

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers to raise £26,820 on a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Here is the cheque being presented. Pictured: David Fletcher, David Beeton, Phils brother, Katie Taggart, Phils daughter, Jane Taggart, Phils partner, Amy Haynes and those who took part in Phils Ride 2019. Picture: PHIL'S RIDE

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers to raise £26,820 on a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton.

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in August for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

Mr Beeton, from Ely, sadly lost his life in a crash on the A10 at Chittering in October 2015.

Around 100 cyclists and 94 bikers took part in the ride on August Bank Holiday Sunday (August 25) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

Due to the swift action of the EAAA, they were instrumental in saving the life of Phil's nephew Jack by airlifting him to Addenbrokes Hospital following the tragic crash.

A staggering £18,134 was raised over the course of the weekend itself, with the total amount topping £26,000 by the start of this month.

Dozens of bikers put on their leathers in August for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTERDozens of bikers put on their leathers in August for a charity ride in memory of Phil Beeton. Picture: IAN CARTER

It means that more than £60,000 has been raised for the EAAA over the past three years.

Anyone is welcome to take part in the ride next year.

Visit www.philsride.org for more information.

Phil Beeton, who lost his life in a road traffic accident in October 2015. Photo: Submitted

