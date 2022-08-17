Annual Green Fair returns to Ely for its second year

Ely Cathedral has previously won a silver award from charity A Rocha UK as a part of their Eco Church scheme - Credit: Cheffins

Ely Cathedral is inviting individuals to learn about their local environment on September 10 at its second annual Green Fair.

The free-to-enter fair will be held on Cross Green next to the cathedral from 10am until 4pm.

It will have eco-friendly stalls on offer for visitors to purchase home-made, locally produced artisan products as well as vegan specialities and local beers and ciders.

A spokesperson said: "Among these stalls will be commercial suppliers who offer low carbon solutions for homes, and businesses with more environmentally friendly electric heating systems such as electric boilers and solar pv."

While at the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the local environment from local groups and how you can support them as well as watching demonstrations from Blended Monkey and Wild Oak Workshops.

Entertainment and food and drink will also be available throughout the day.