News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Annual Green Fair returns to Ely for its second year

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 9:00 AM August 17, 2022
Ely Cathedral has previously won a silver award from charity A Rocha UK as a part of their Eco Church scheme

Ely Cathedral has previously won a silver award from charity A Rocha UK as a part of their Eco Church scheme - Credit: Cheffins

Ely Cathedral is inviting individuals to learn about their local environment on September 10 at its second annual Green Fair.

The free-to-enter fair will be held on Cross Green next to the cathedral from 10am until 4pm.

It will have eco-friendly stalls on offer for visitors to purchase home-made, locally produced artisan products as well as vegan specialities and local beers and ciders.

A spokesperson said: "Among these stalls will be commercial suppliers who offer low carbon solutions for homes, and businesses with more environmentally friendly electric heating systems such as electric boilers and solar pv."

While at the fair, visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the local environment from local groups and how you can support them as well as watching demonstrations from Blended Monkey and Wild Oak Workshops. 

Entertainment and food and drink will also be available throughout the day.

Ely News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire fire and rescue service engine

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two combine harvesters catch fire in under 12 hours

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Emma & Co Hair Design on Churchgate Street, Soham

Cambridgeshire County Council

Council 'completely ignoring' worsening footpath issue, says hairdresser

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The crash occurred on the A10 and involved two vehicles

Driver has lucky escape from Waterbeach car crash fire

Harry Goodman

person
Shelagh Robertson, 75, from Waterbeach, has been found not guilty of causing the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Driver cleared by reason of insanity over death of Louis Thorold

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon