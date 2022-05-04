Gallery
Six Penny Farthings join Camcycle’s Reach Ride as it makes ‘triumphant’ return
- Credit: Jeremy Peters
Over 800 people, including six on Penny Farthings, cycled from Cambridge to Reach Fair on Bank Holiday Monday (May 2) as Camcyle’s Reach Ride returned after a two-year break.
With no rain, wind or intense heat, the weather was perfect for riding and cyclists of all ages enjoyed pedalling through the Fenland countryside.
This year, six Penny Farthings took part in the ride which is a record number for Camcycle; one rider had travelled up from Kent.
There was a notable increase in family cargo cycles this year too including many trailer bikes, tandems and triplets.
Around 35 people joined Ely Cycle Campaign on their ride from Ely Railway Station, including members of KLWNBUG (the Norfolk and Fens Cycling Campaign).
Camcyle’s executive director, Roxanne De Beaux, said: “We were delighted to welcome the return of the Reach Fair and Ride on such a glorious spring day.
“We loved seeing both familiar faces and those taking part for the first time, all enjoying what has become a celebrated Cambridge tradition for all ages, abilities and types of cycle.”
The youngest participant in the 2022 ride was nine-month-old Mila who giggled and napped in her family’s new trailer.
Teal, aged five, was the youngest to pedal independently all the way to their fair, a particularly impressive achievement on a tiny bike with no gears.
Teal said the ride was “great as can be”.
In keeping with its 821-year-old tradition, the Reach Fair was opened by the Mayor of Cambridge, Russ McPherson, and pennies were thrown for children to collect.
The fair was back to its pre-pandemic glory with stalls, rides, entertainment, Morris dancing and a traditional maypole.
Roxanne added: “The Reach Ride wouldn’t be possible without the hard work of our many Camcycle volunteers, plus sponsorship from Cambridge City Council and Continental Tyres, and we thank them for all their support.”
The 15th Reach Ride is planned to take place next year on Bank Holiday Monday (May 1).
Camcycle invites expressions of interest from Cambridgeshire organisations which would like to find out more about joining the ride as a local sponsor.