Hundreds of runners impress at Littleport's annual 10k event

Littleport's annual 10k event held at Littleport Leisure last Sunday morning may have been rainy - but it didn't deter the upbeat mood of runners. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

Around 325 runners and children took part in a one mile fun run beforehand.

"There was great camaraderie and I thoroughly enjoyed my first 10k," said Noami Henson, who gave thanks to fellow runners Cathy-Gibb-de Swarte and Ann Schofield.

They had encouraged her to join them after they had found her running alone down a very awkward puddle ridden pot holed Padnal.

"I was so grateful to them because it gave me that confidence to continue and complete my run in an amazing time of 1.14.19."

There were many amazing stories with runners having never run a 10k before, but some of them had the added pressure of running for charity.

Local Littleport parkrunner and MS sufferer Ann Schofield and her team of eight MS charity runners namely Cathy Gibb-de Swarte, Jamie Gayer, Stuart Rollings, Ashleigh Blackman-Doyle, Laura Baker, Clare Andrews, Amanda Beavis and young son six-year-old Stanley didn't hesitate to let their feet do the talking and everyone got over the finish line to collect their medals making it a day to celebrate.

"Apparently I can now run a 10k which I had never done before," said an ecstatic Ann who completed it along with Cathy in a time of 1.17.47.

"I have to thank everyone involved including all the marshals who were just awesome in the rain.

"All my MS runners including Parkrun buddy Cathy who was with me every step of the way and my mum who supported me throughout this challenge, all my friends and the amazing generosity of my sponsors, plus my husband Rob for constantly kicking me out of bed so I could do the hard training for this event," concluded a delighted Ann, whose JustGiving page reached a staggering total of £1,580.

Jo Allen, a practice nurse with St George's medical centre, was joined by her running colleague Yvonne Turner and they were raising money for the Motor Neurone charity.

"I am so proud of Yvonne, who somehow found the strength to get over that finishing line to complete her first ever 10k which has helped to raise much needed money for this worthwhile charity", said Jo.

The more serious side of the race where the elite runners like to battle it out no matter the weather saw Josh Holman representing Ely Tri Club take the top spot as the first man over the finishing line clocking superb time of 33.35.

Cambridge & Coleridge AC's Kieran Brady grabbed second spot in a time of 34.31, and Ely Runners' Alistair Steele placed third clocking 34.56.

The women's 10k winner was named Bethan Everson racing for Ely Runners and completed it in 38.00, while Cambridge & Coleridge AC's Rebecca Sharpe grabbed runners-up spot clocking 39.36, and Gina Crane running for Yaxley Runners & Joggers Club came third in a time of 41.04.

The Children's one mile fun run was dominated by the Thorney Running Club who had five runners placed in the top seven which included their outright winner Josh Willmot, who clocked 5.39.

Ewan Taylor snatched second spot in a time of 5.46, while Josh's Thorney running mate Elijah Wood finished third clocking 6.12.

The first girl home was Sasha Bland and her winning time was an impressive 7.13.

Naomi Henson meeting up with 10k MS charity runner Cathy Gibb-de Swarte afterwards. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Naomi Henson meeting up with 10k MS charity runner Cathy Gibb-de Swarte afterwards. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Kieran Brady running for Cambridge & Coleridge AC grabbed 2nd spot in a time of 34.31. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Kieran Brady running for Cambridge & Coleridge AC grabbed 2nd spot in a time of 34.31. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Women's 10k runner-up Rebecca Sharpe representing Cambridge & Coleridge AC finishing in a time of 39.96. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Women's 10k runner-up Rebecca Sharpe representing Cambridge & Coleridge AC finishing in a time of 39.96. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Littleport's MS 10k charity in celebratory mood folliowing the successful annual event. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Littleport's MS 10k charity in celebratory mood folliowing the successful annual event. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Winner of the men's 10k Josh Holman representing Ely Tri Club clocking an amazing time of 33.35. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Winner of the men's 10k Josh Holman representing Ely Tri Club clocking an amazing time of 33.35. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

Bethan Everson first placed women's 10k winner representing Ely Runners clocking 38.00. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte Bethan Everson first placed women's 10k winner representing Ely Runners clocking 38.00. Picture: Cathy Gibb-de Swarte

