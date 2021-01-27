News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
‘We must not be complacent’: Council leader on fight against Covid-19

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:34 AM January 27, 2021    Updated: 10:35 AM January 27, 2021
Leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council Anna Bailey has urged residents to “think very carefully” about their actions in lockdown. 

The leader of East Cambridgeshire District Council is urging residents to “think very carefully about their actions” during the Covid-19 lockdown.  

Councillor Anna Bailey has made a video statement encouraging residents to continue following Government guidelines to “make the biggest impact”.  

“We must not be complacent,” she said.  

“The number of infections may seem like they are decreasing, but we are so far away from the minimal figures the district once had during the spring and summer of 2020. 

“As we continue to face the impact of the new strain of COVID-19, it is more important than ever that we continue with our efforts and step up and do absolutely everything in our power to stop the spread of COVID-19. 

“Times have, and continue to be, incredibly tough and I am grateful to everyone that has stayed at home and followed the rules, but please keep going. 

“Everyone has a responsibility in the fight against the virus and I am urging residents to think very carefully about their actions, as what we do now, will determine our future. 

“Responding to NHS Test and Trace, self-isolating when required and staying at home unless it is absolutely necessary to leave, are key in our fight against the virus and we need the whole district to abide by the guidance to make the biggest impact.” 

East Cambridgeshire District Council
Cambridgeshire

