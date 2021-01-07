News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Animal lover who collected 300 dropped rubber bands tells of danger to hedgehogs

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 12:44 PM January 7, 2021    Updated: 12:47 PM January 7, 2021
Anita Nixon and injured hedgehog

Anita Nixon is urging postmen and women to be "more mindful" because of the danger that dropped rubber bands pose to hedgehogs. - Credit: ANITA NIXON

A woman who has collected more than 300 dropped rubber bands is urging Soham's postmen and women to be "more mindful" because of the danger they pose to hedgehogs.

Anita Nixon, who runs a local hedgehog awareness page on Facebook and raises funds for her local rescue centre, has been collecting dropped rubber bands throughout 2020. 

Anita Nixon

Anita Nixon - Credit: ANITA NIXON

The injured hedgehog

The injured hedgehog - Credit: ANITA NIXON

So far, she has picked up more than 300, with 166 being collected in the last couple of months. 

She said: "As you can see, hedgehogs can become tangled in these and the more they move the tighter they become. 

The injured hedgehog

The injured hedgehog IXONThe injured hedgehog - Credit: ANITA NIXON

"Luckily, the pictured hedgehog was found in time and treatment was given."

The injured hedgehog

The injured hedgehog - Credit: ANITA NIXON

 
 

Soham News

