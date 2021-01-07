Animal lover who collected 300 dropped rubber bands tells of danger to hedgehogs
Published: 12:44 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 12:47 PM January 7, 2021
- Credit: ANITA NIXON
A woman who has collected more than 300 dropped rubber bands is urging Soham's postmen and women to be "more mindful" because of the danger they pose to hedgehogs.
Anita Nixon, who runs a local hedgehog awareness page on Facebook and raises funds for her local rescue centre, has been collecting dropped rubber bands throughout 2020.
So far, she has picked up more than 300, with 166 being collected in the last couple of months.
She said: "As you can see, hedgehogs can become tangled in these and the more they move the tighter they become.
"Luckily, the pictured hedgehog was found in time and treatment was given."
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus