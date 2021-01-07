Published: 12:44 PM January 7, 2021 Updated: 12:47 PM January 7, 2021

Anita Nixon is urging postmen and women to be "more mindful" because of the danger that dropped rubber bands pose to hedgehogs. - Credit: ANITA NIXON

A woman who has collected more than 300 dropped rubber bands is urging Soham's postmen and women to be "more mindful" because of the danger they pose to hedgehogs.

Anita Nixon, who runs a local hedgehog awareness page on Facebook and raises funds for her local rescue centre, has been collecting dropped rubber bands throughout 2020.

The injured hedgehog - Credit: ANITA NIXON

So far, she has picked up more than 300, with 166 being collected in the last couple of months.

She said: "As you can see, hedgehogs can become tangled in these and the more they move the tighter they become.

The injured hedgehog - Credit: ANITA NIXON

"Luckily, the pictured hedgehog was found in time and treatment was given."

