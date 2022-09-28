News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Animals and owners flocked to Ely Cathedral for animal service

Harry Goodman

Published: 7:37 PM September 28, 2022
A cat brought to the Animal Service

A cat brought to the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

The Animal Service at Ely Cathedral returned triumphantly with everything from a huge horse to a small bearded dragon.

Bishop Dagmar with Tilda the lurcher and Charlie the whippet at the Animal Service

Bishop Dagmar with Tilda the lurcher and Charlie the whippet at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

After a three-year gap, the service returned to give thanks to animal companions. 

Thomas the horse at the Animal Service

Thomas the horse at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

On Sunday, September 25, the Right Reverend Dr Dagmar Winter led the service with her dog Tilda.  

The service was well attended by a range of animals, cat, dogs, a “very well behaved” horse, a chicken and Donkey Sanctuary representative Marley. 

Marley the Donkey from the Donkey Sanctuary at the Animal Service

Marley the Donkey from the Donkey Sanctuary at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

Several other charities also attended the service, including the Dogs as Therapy charity and Hearing Dogs. 

Bishop Dagmar said: “It was wonderful to experience my first Animal Service in Ely Cathedral. 

A chicken at the Animal Service

A chicken at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

“To bless all those present, people and their animals, from a great big horse to a little bearded dragon and to commit together to care for all our animals and our environment.” 

