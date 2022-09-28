Animals and owners flocked to Ely Cathedral for animal service
- Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell
The Animal Service at Ely Cathedral returned triumphantly with everything from a huge horse to a small bearded dragon.
After a three-year gap, the service returned to give thanks to animal companions.
On Sunday, September 25, the Right Reverend Dr Dagmar Winter led the service with her dog Tilda.
The service was well attended by a range of animals, cat, dogs, a “very well behaved” horse, a chicken and Donkey Sanctuary representative Marley.
Several other charities also attended the service, including the Dogs as Therapy charity and Hearing Dogs.
Bishop Dagmar said: “It was wonderful to experience my first Animal Service in Ely Cathedral.
“To bless all those present, people and their animals, from a great big horse to a little bearded dragon and to commit together to care for all our animals and our environment.”