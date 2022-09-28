The Animal Service at Ely Cathedral returned triumphantly with everything from a huge horse to a small bearded dragon.

Bishop Dagmar with Tilda the lurcher and Charlie the whippet at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

After a three-year gap, the service returned to give thanks to animal companions.

Thomas the horse at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

On Sunday, September 25, the Right Reverend Dr Dagmar Winter led the service with her dog Tilda.

The service was well attended by a range of animals, cat, dogs, a “very well behaved” horse, a chicken and Donkey Sanctuary representative Marley.

Marley the Donkey from the Donkey Sanctuary at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

Several other charities also attended the service, including the Dogs as Therapy charity and Hearing Dogs.

Bishop Dagmar said: “It was wonderful to experience my first Animal Service in Ely Cathedral.

A chicken at the Animal Service - Credit: Picture: Keith Heppell

“To bless all those present, people and their animals, from a great big horse to a little bearded dragon and to commit together to care for all our animals and our environment.”