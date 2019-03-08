Gallery

Anglian Potters display their work at Babylon Gallery in Ely - and you can even have a go yourself

Work created by 15 members of the Anglian Potters group is on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely until October 13. Picture: MIKE ROUSE. Archant

Work created by 15 members of the Anglian Potters group is on display at the Babylon Gallery in Ely until October 13.

From wheel-thrown vessels to hand-built sculpture, the exhibition will showcase the diversity of clay.

Throughout the exhibition, makers will be on hand to demonstrate different clay-working techniques and members of the public are invited to ask questions - and even to have a go themselves.

Helen Humphreys, exhibition co-ordinator, said: "There hasn't been a ceramics exhibition there for a number of years, so it's good to be back.

"Every weekend some of our members will be on hand to demonstrate and answer questions about their work."

The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12noon to 4pm and there will be a preview event from 6-8pm on Thursday September 26. All the work is for sale.

The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 12noon to 4pm and all of the work is for sale.

