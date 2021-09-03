Video

Published: 5:30 AM September 3, 2021

A 21-year-old Slovakian born student studying criminology at Anglia Ruskin University in the hope of joining the police has been sacked as a voluntary Special for harassing a neighbour.

Ladislav Demeter was found guilty of discreditable conduct, amounting to gross misconduct.

Chief constable Nick Dean sacked him following a hearing at force headquarters.

“The police service expects all its officers and staff to act in a manner that does not bring discredit to the service or harm its reputation,” said Mr Dean.

“The conduct that Demeter displayed falls way short of these standards as set out in the Standards of Professional Behaviour.”

Demeter moved to the UK with his family seven years ago and has lived in Bradford, Corby and Peterborough before settling in Cambridge.

His sackable offence follows a party at his then home in the Midlands last October when he used threatening and abusive language to a neighbour who complained about the noise.

Police interviewed Demeter and he was given a criminal caution.

Mr Dean said the harassment “was captured in statements, audio recordings and admitted in interview by Demeter.

“Even when the neighbours requested the noise to be reduced rather than taking heed of this Demeter, and those he was, with further antagonised the situation purposefully to cause further harassment.

“It is entirely unacceptable for special constables or constables, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves”.

Mr Dean said: he could not ignore the impact Demeter’s behaviour had on the victim’s mental well-being and that of her family.

“The neighbours in the area are aware that Ladislav Demeter is a Special Constable therefore escalating the reputational damage.

“This damage is hard to undo.”

In January Demeter gave an interview to Compas, the Peterborough charity that works with marginalised and migrant communities.

In the interview, he described how at school he began studying public services as a prelude to possibly joining the police.

He became a Special in 2020 but had “not done much” because of a leg injury.

He had hoped 2021 would mean more work as a Special and he planned a master's degree before possibly applying to become a full-time officer.