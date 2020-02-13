Advanced search

Tory attack on Lib Dem leader and former Euro MEP branded 'utterly repellent'

PUBLISHED: 12:47 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:47 13 February 2020

Cllr Bill Hunt criticised Cllr Lucy Nethsingha for receiving county council allowances whilst she served as a Euro MEP. Picture; ARCHANT

Cllr Bill Hunt criticised Cllr Lucy Nethsingha for receiving county council allowances whilst she served as a Euro MEP. Picture; ARCHANT

Archant

Ely county councillor Bill Hunt criticised a fellow county councillor after claims she received £6,000 in allowances despite only attending two meetings owing to her role in the European Parliament.

The leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Cambridgeshire County Council, Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, was elected to the EU Parliament last May, a term which ended when the UK left the EU on January 31.

She resigned as leader of the Lib Dem county group when elected to the EU Parliament but was reselected to the role last Friday (February 7).

As the full council met on Tuesday (February 11) to agree its full budget, Conservative Cllr Hunt hit out at Cllr Nethsingha's attendance record while she still received her allowance, saying it undermined her party's criticisms of council waste.

Cllr Hunt said Cllr Nethsingha only attended two council meetings between June and January while her standard councillor allowance for the period comes to more than £6,000.

Lib Dem Cllr Lorna Dupre spoke up for her colleague, saying the allowance is not just for attending council meetings but for doing constituency work, which she said Cllr Nethsingha continued throughout.

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Dupre, who had stepped up as Lib Dem leader, said Cllr Hunt's remarks were "utterly repellent".

Speaking to the local democracy reporting service, Cllr Hunt said, "not even the most expensive lawyer in the country is worth £3,000 a meeting".

And he branded it "a waste of taxpayers' money".

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Nethsingha said: "That's my allowance for my work in my area in Newnham.

"I have been very busy in Newnham helping residents with all the things I have always helped them out with - parking issues, and potholes and meeting people, and all the stuff that normally goes on in my patch.

"I have continued my work as a local councillor, and I think that's perfectly reasonable."

She added: "I would have loved to have attended more than those two meetings, but I also took my role in the European Parliament very seriously.

"We have a number of councillors here who work full-time jobs - sometimes it's more difficult for them to attend meetings and that was true for me over the last six months."

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Most Read

‘Only by chance’ no one got food poisoning says council after former March publican fined £2,000 for health and safety offences

Former March publican Nigel Marsh (left) has been ordered to pay more than �3,000 in fines and cost after admitting health and hygiene offences brought by Fenland District Council. Picture: Archant/Supplied

Man defrauded employer out of thousands by invoicing customers his bank details

A Soham man defrauded his employer Ivor Searle's out of more than £8,000 after giving customers his personal bank details when invoicing them. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Lucky escape for driver of Audi A3 that left road and overturned outside house

Lucky to be alive: The driver of this Audi A3 escaped injury today after his car left the A1101 on a bend between Littleport and Welney and overturned in a ditch. Picture: JOHN ELWORTHY

There’s SNOW-WAY! First pictures as snow begins to settle in the Fens after Storm Ciara

First pictures of the snow arriving in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Supplied/Ross Chapman

Cambridgeshire pub forced to remove ‘unsafe’ sign as Storm Ciara hits the county

The Fox pub in Burwell had their sign removed by firefighters after it became unsafe during Storm Ciara. Picture: Facebook/The Fox Burwell

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tory attack on Lib Dem leader and former Euro MEP branded ‘utterly repellent’

Cllr Bill Hunt criticised Cllr Lucy Nethsingha for receiving county council allowances whilst she served as a Euro MEP. Picture; ARCHANT

We’ll get you into London but expect service ‘ to be busier than usual’ Greater Anglia warns Ely travellers

Greater Anglia has warned of a busy weekend from Ely into London at the end of the month. Picture: Archant/FILE

NON-LEAGUE: Ely City hail hat-trick hero after being basement boys to boost survival hopes

Ely City striker Harry French (left) and boss Luke McAvoy (right). Picture: DAN MASON

NON-LEAGUE FOOTBALL: Soham Town Rangers continue league surge but fall flat in bid to reach cup final

Cameron Watson scored the Soham Town Rangers winner in their league clash against Cambridge City. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Recommended Book of the Week: The End of Time by Gavin Extence

The End of Time by Gavin Extence
Drive 24