Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jail for thief who attempted to rob partygoers and threatened to pull a knife on them

PUBLISHED: 06:00 01 February 2019

Angelo Zielinska attempted to rob people as they walked home from a night out before going on to burgle an unsecured office block. He has been jailed for three years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Angelo Zielinska attempted to rob people as they walked home from a night out before going on to burgle an unsecured office block. He has been jailed for three years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Archant

An attempted robber who threatened to pull a knife on people as they walked home from a night out before going on to burgle an unsecured office block has been jailed for three years.

Angelo Zielinska, 35, began his crime spree on April 11 last year at about 2am when he approached a group of men as they made their way home after a night out in Cambridge.

He asked if they had any cigarettes but when they told him they didn’t, he threatened to pull a knife on them. The men ran away and managed to lose the suspect.

At about 3am, another man was walking out of the city centre over the Hills Road railway bridge when Zielinska approached him and, again, asked for a cigarette.

When the man explained he didn’t have any, Zielinska once again became aggressive, challenging the man to a fight before threatening to cut him with a knife. The man ran and called police when he arrived home.

Zielinska made his way back towards Cambridge city centre where he entered a commercial building through an unlocked door.

He walked over to the security desk and took two mobile phones, concealing them in his pockets before leaving through the same door.

However, officers responding to the attempted robberies had seen Zielinska enter the building and tried to arrest him but he ran off before being handcuffed. They detained him further down the road.

Zielinska, of Cecil Grove, Camden, London, was found guilty at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday January 28 of two counts of attempted robbery, one count of burglary and another of attempting to escape custody.

Detective Constable Andrew McKeane, who investigated, said: “Zielinska was brazen in the way he carried out his crimes that evening and I’m pleased we were able to catch him and return the stolen items to their rightful owners.”

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Most Read

Houses approved in East Cambridgeshire “rare and peaceful paradise” despite strong objection from residents

Plans to build houses on a ‘peaceful and tranquil’ road in Chettisham approved. Picture: EAST CAMBS DISTRICT COUNCIL

Cambridgeshire pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry near Newmarket

A male pedestrian from Cambridgeshire died after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A14 near Newmarket last night (January 28, 2019).

Angry Fen villagers explain why they brought in the Grim Reaper and donned face masks and used theatrical coffin in safety protest

The grim reaper led a protest of 60 villagers at Earith today to call for a reduction in the number of HGVs that use the high street as a rat run. Villagers fear the situation will get worse. Two lorries cannot pass on the high street - a point made by protestors. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Ely publishing company goes into liquidation with debts of £500,000 including £26,000 to their bank and £75 to their window cleaner

Frmer Melrose Press office at St Thomas's Place, Ely, is alread on the market looking for buyers for the lease. Melrose collapsed with debts of £500,000. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market

Newspaper offices sold in Ely and former Melrose Press office on the market. Picture: ROBINSON LAYER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Firm who catered for £120 a head guests at Mayor James Palmer’s Ely Cathedral charity ball left £2,000 out of pocket after invoicing error

Mayor James Palmer hosts £120 a head guests at his charity ball at Ely Cathedral. The company that provided the catering has lost £2,000 after an invoicing error. Picture: FACEBOOK

Lawyer claims Ely woman may have contracted asbestos-related cancer when she worked as a nurse

Jemima Abraham, aged 76 and who lives in Ely, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in July last year. She worked at High Wycombe Hospital as a nurse from 1977 until 2002. Mrs Abraham’s late husband Robert also began working at the hospital shortly after she joined, as a fitter and maintenance man. Picture: FAMILY.

Metro Mayor’s office budget for 2019/20 approved, despite widespread criticism of past spending

Metro Mayor’s office budget for 2019/20 approved, despite widespread criticism of past spending. Capca's new chief financial officer Noel O'Neill

Jail for thief who attempted to rob partygoers and threatened to pull a knife on them

Angelo Zielinska attempted to rob people as they walked home from a night out before going on to burgle an unsecured office block. He has been jailed for three years. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

REVIEW: NISH KUMAR UK TOUR “IT’S IN YOUR NATURE TO DESTROY YOURSELVES” CAMBRIDGE CORN EXCHANGE, SUNDAY JANUARY 27

Nish Kumar
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists