Police want to speak to this man about burglaries in Cambridgeshire

Do you know where this man is? 30-year-old Andrew Dunkley is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries in the south of the county and we need your help to locate him. Picture: FACEBOOK/POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE. Archant

Do you know where this man is? 30-year-old Andrew Dunkley is wanted in connection with a number of burglaries in Cambridgeshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police spokesman said: “We need your help to locate him.

“If you have any information, please contact us by reporting online at www.cambs.police.uk/report and quoting 35/8970/19 or call us on 101.”