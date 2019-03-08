Advanced search

Have you seen missing Andre? Police believe he could be in the Swaffham Bulbeck area

PUBLISHED: 09:14 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:14 28 June 2019

Can you help police find missing Andre Douglas? Officers believe he may have travelled towards Swaffham Bulbeck or the surrounding villages. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS.

Can you help police find missing Andre Douglas? Officers believe he may have travelled towards Swaffham Bulbeck or the surrounding villages.

The 43-year-old went missing from Cambridge and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has seen his vehicle, a silver Kia Ceed (AU12 XHK).

Anyone who has seen Andre or his vehicle should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 277 of 27 June.

https://www.cambs.police.uk/news-and-appeals/missing-andre

