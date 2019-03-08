Have you seen missing Andre? Police believe he could be in the Swaffham Bulbeck area

Can you help police find missing Andre Douglas? Officers believe he may have travelled towards Swaffham Bulbeck or the surrounding villages.

The 43-year-old went missing from Cambridge and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who has seen his vehicle, a silver Kia Ceed (AU12 XHK).

Anyone who has seen Andre or his vehicle should contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 277 of 27 June.

