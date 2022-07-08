Giant Maze celebrates 60 Years of Marvel on the 17th anniversary of the Maize Maze. - Credit: Terry Harris

Sixty years of favourite Marvel characters are being celebrated in the Fens.

They feature in the Skylark Maize Maze and funyard at Manea Road, Wimblington.

Images of Spiderman, The Incredible Hulk and Thor have been intricately carved into a 12-acre field of maize from over two million plants.

Event manager, Bart Woodbine said: “It makes what could be the world’s largest depiction of the three iconic superheroes.”

Bart added: “My family and I are all huge fans of the Marvel films and when we heard it was going to be the 60th anniversary of Spiderman, we knew instantly what the design was going to be.”

“This is going to be a really great summer and we can’t wait to open the doors on the 20th”

Visitors will be able to follow over three kilometres pathways in the Marvel themed attraction to help Spiderman on his quest to find the eight Avengers and solve the maize maze challenge.

The funyard includes a new and improved pedal go-kart track, jumping pillow, WaterWars, giant slide complex, pig racing and Pesky Pigeon Tractor Ride.

Bart said: “It took the events team a week of toiling in the fields to design and cut out the pathways in the maize field using a rotavator.

“The paths are carefully cut out using GPS technology to plot the image to create a maze for visitors to explore.”

Opening of the Marvel themed maize maze is on July 20.

Skylark Maize Maze and Funyard is open daily from 10am – 5pm (last entry 4pm) July 20 to September 4.

As well as the Maize Maze there are also a range of activities including the Pesky Pigeons tractor trailer ride, King’s Coop Castle with three mega slides, pig racing, jumping pillow, WaterWars and the new and improved pedal go-karts track.

Admission Prices: Adults £12, Children (3-15) £14, Family (2+2 or 1+3) £50.00, Children under 3 Free. Free parking.

Discounted tickets bought online here www.skylark-events.co.uk

The Maize Maze is one of Skylark's most popular attractions and last year's event received glowing praise from visitors.

This, one of many from Tripadvisor, said; "Every member of staff was lovely, very accommodating of sister with special needs who is a bit of a handful!

"Laura and Ben on the tractor rides were fantastic and very engaging, Charlotte and Antonio on go karts were lovely, Jack on slides was very helpful and Chris really got involved on the bouncing pillow with games.

" Georgia and Emily were amazing on the water wars right at the end when my sister was worried she’d missed out they kindly let her have a go with filling/firing the balloons.

"All in all a fantastic day out much loved by her and me>"



