Amputee charity launches fitness club to support physical and emotional wellbeing

PUBLISHED: 12:44 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 17 September 2019

A charity that helps amputees across Cambridgeshire has launched its own fitness club. Steel Bones has partnered with Abbeycroft Leisure. Picture: STEEL BONES

Steel Bones has partnered with Abbeycroft Leisure to launch the programme to help members get a healthy lifestyle and fitness goals.

Trainer Lee Hyne puts the attendees through their paces in a level appropriate to them.

It takes place every Wednesday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm at Brandon Leisure Centre.

Emma and Leigh Joy-Staines, the charity's founders, said: "This is a fantastic centre with welcoming, friendly and professional experts who have treated our group with great care.

"It has been such a joy to see the amazing impact the sessions have had on the attendees not only in physical health but emotional well being too."

Steel Bones operates on a voluntary basis, working to connect the amputee community, create friendships and provide a support network.

Warren Smyth, Abbeycroft Leisure's chief executive, said: "We are extremely pleased to be working with such a worthwhile charity, offering opportunities for the amputee community to lead a healthy, active lifestyle."

The sessions are free thanks to a grant from Newmarket Rotary Club and with the support of Cambridgeshire Community Foundation, there may also be similar club opening in Cambridge.

To book a place at the club email hello@steelbone.co.uk or call 01223 734 000.

