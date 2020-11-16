Advanced search

Join world's biggest letter-writing action to help people at risk

PUBLISHED: 14:00 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 16 November 2020

Amnesty International’s Ely and district group’s Write for Rights campaign to support 10 people facing human rights abuses has been launched. Card signing. Picture: CHRIS SCHMIDT

Amnesty International’s Ely and district group’s Write for Rights campaign to support 10 people facing human rights abuses has been launched. Card signing. Picture: CHRIS SCHMIDT

Amnesty International’s Ely and district group’s Write for Rights campaign to support 10 people facing human rights abuses has been launched.

Residents from Ely and the surrounding villages will join millions of people around the world taking action for individuals fighting for their rights.

Sally MacEachern, who is a member of the Amnesty International Ely group, said: “Usually, Ely Cathedral generously hosts an annual Write for Rights card signing event with us, but the Covid-19 restrictions have prevented that.

“So we’re encouraging people to send cards, letters and sign online petitions instead – details can be found at www.amnesty.org.uk/write-rights-2020-get-started.”

Last year, more than six million messages of support were sent from around the world.

“The simple act of writing a letter can make a huge difference to a person’s life,” Sally added.



Potato farmer pays the price for ‘recklessly and repeatedly’ abstracting water without a licence

Dennis (Haddenham) Limited, based at Willow Farm Hall, Hillrow Causeway, Haddenham, Ely, repeatedly broke the law by abstracting water for its potato crop when restrictions were in place following months of extremely dry weather. Picture; GOOGLE

Italian Job raiders get away with £100,000 worth of rings and watches

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the moment four masked men smashed their way into a jewellery shop in Ely. Thieves ransacked the store before making off with more than £100,000 worth of rings and watches. Pictures; CAMBS POLICE

Government backs new Soham secondary school despite local opposition

Opposed by the county council, St Bede’s Inter-Church School Trust will open a 600-place secondary free school in Soham, schools minister Baroness Berridge (above) confirmed. The site will be on land bought by the Government adjacent to This Land’s Soham Eastern Gateway project (above). Picture: GOVERNMENT/THIS LAND

Light aircraft hit concrete posts and barbed wire fencing as it landed on an air strip in the fens

Wallis International Airfield, located on the north bank of the River Nene, where a light aircraft landed badly. An accident inquiry report has now been published. Picture; GOOGLE

Couple offer some much needed light relief

The house of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, decorated with hundreds of Christmas lights to spread a little cheer and start the Christmas festivities early. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

