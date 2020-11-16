Join world’s biggest letter-writing action to help people at risk

Amnesty International's Ely and district group's Write for Rights campaign to support 10 people facing human rights abuses has been launched.

Amnesty International’s Ely and district group’s Write for Rights campaign to support 10 people facing human rights abuses has been launched.

Amnesty International's Ely and district group's Write for Rights campaign to support 10 people facing human rights abuses has been launched.

Amnesty International’s Ely and district group’s Write for Rights campaign to support 10 people facing human rights abuses has been launched.

Residents from Ely and the surrounding villages will join millions of people around the world taking action for individuals fighting for their rights.

Sally MacEachern, who is a member of the Amnesty International Ely group, said: “Usually, Ely Cathedral generously hosts an annual Write for Rights card signing event with us, but the Covid-19 restrictions have prevented that.

“So we’re encouraging people to send cards, letters and sign online petitions instead – details can be found at www.amnesty.org.uk/write-rights-2020-get-started.”

Last year, more than six million messages of support were sent from around the world.

“The simple act of writing a letter can make a huge difference to a person’s life,” Sally added.