World Land Trust founder John Burton to give Amnesty International lecutre at Ely Cathedral

PUBLISHED: 11:03 26 September 2019

Archant

The founder of the World Land Trust (WLT) is the guest speaker at Amnesty International's meeting this month.

John Burton will give the Ben Jupp Memorial Lecture at Ely Cathedral on Sunday October 6.

The subject of his talk is 'how can conservationists make sure that protecting land for wildlife does not take away the rights of local communities to land and resources?'

He'll also be asking the question 'how can we make sure that protecting vital ecosystems does not involve human rights abuses?'

Since 1989 WLT has raised over £25 million to purchase more than 770,000 acres of tropical forest and other threatened habitat in Africa, Asia and Central and South America.

WLT pioneered the Buy an Acre concept of buying land for conservation, working through a network of local partner organisations.

John's creative approach to saving important wildlife habits was one of the main reasons that Sir David Attenborough became WLT's official Patron in 2003.

Free admission, with a retiring collection for Amnesty International.

The event starts at 6.30pm.

