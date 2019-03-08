Advanced search

Evening of acoustic music at Little Downham Village Hall in aid of Amnesty International

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 May 2019

Acoustic guitarist and troubadour Phil Hare will co-host a fundraising gig for Amnesty International at Little Downham Village Hall on Saturday June 15. Picture: FACEBOOK/PHIL HARE.

Singer-songwriter Kerry Devine and acoustic guitarist and troubadour Phil Hare will host a fundraising gig for Amnesty International at Little Downham Village Hall on Saturday June 15.

Kerry's ethereal vocals have been compared to Beth Orton and Joni Mitchell. Her debut album Away from the Mountains, released last year, was inspired by the landscape of her time growing up in Haddenham and March.

She said: "When you're there and you're still, you can hear so many different sounds, so many different layers, so I wanted to create something that sounded like that, that had the depths and the richness but was also very sparse."

Phil's solo music career began almost 30 years ago and he is now regarded as one of the finest and most distinctive guitarists working in the UK acoustic/folk music circuit.

Many years of gigging have resulted in him evolving into a heartfelt songwriter as well as a "freestyle", humorous troubadour who puts on a great show.

He's toured the world and played with a who's who of folk and acoustic-related acts, including The Spinners, Isla St Clair, Tom McConville, Phil Beer, Jacques Stotzem, Woody Mann and Clive Carroll.

Sally MacEachern, secretary of the Ely branch of Amnesty International, said: "We're delighted to host two such accomplished musicians in a fund-raiser for Amnesty's important human rights work.

"Phil and Kerry will bring their contrasting yet complementary styles to an unmissable evening of music-making - and mirth."

Doors open at 7pm before music starts at 7.30pm. Over 14s only.

Tickets, £11 in advance or £12 on the door, can be bought via Burrows Bookshop, 9 High Street Passage, Ely and www.wegottickets.com/event/469872

All profits will go towards Amnesty International's human rights work.

