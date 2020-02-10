Advanced search

Ely Amnesty Group to focus on human rights in Poland and Hungary at next city meeting

PUBLISHED: 12:32 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:32 10 February 2020

The Ely Amnesty Group will meet at Babylon Gallery on Waterside in Ely at 7pm on February 18. Picture: Supplied/Ely Amnesty Group

Supplied/Ely Amnesty Group

The popular Ely Amnesty Group is back and is gearing up for another meeting at the Babylon Gallery on Waterside.

Amnesty Talks is back on Tuesday, February 18 at 7pm and the focus is on human rights in Poland and Hungary, which are under attack by authoritarian governments.

A spokesman said: "In Poland, thousands have taken to the streets in defence of the independence of the judiciary.

"The Polish government rewards, disciplines, punishes and silences judges and prosecutors as it wishes.

"In Hungary, the government has clashed with the EU about rule-of-law concerns and reformed the country's institutions, concentrating power and media into the hands of prime minister Viktor Orban."

Ulrike Schmidt is Amnesty International co-ordinator for central Europe and she will discuss the rise of the far right in central Europe.

She will also discuss discrimination and persecution of Roma people across Europe.

