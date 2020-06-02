Advanced search

Amey volunteer trains NHS workers on fitting face masks for PPE

PUBLISHED: 12:43 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:45 02 June 2020

Ben Winterbone who works for Amey volunteered to train NHS workers on how to fit face masks properly. Image: Supplied

Ben Winterbone who works for Amey volunteered to train NHS workers on how to fit face masks properly. Image: Supplied

Archant

A staff member from a waste management company has been volunteering his time to train NHS workers on how to fit face masks for PPE correctly.

Ben Winterbone is able to train people who then go on to train others in fitting face masks, which are used in PPE. Image: SuppliedBen Winterbone is able to train people who then go on to train others in fitting face masks, which are used in PPE. Image: Supplied

Amey use these masks regularly and Ben Winterbone, who works at its Waterbeach Waste Management Park, is certified in training people who then go on to train others in this area.

Every Amey employee is allocated one day a year to help support their community, and Ben used his to pass his worthwhile knowledge to staff the Bridge Street Surgery in Downham Market.

Ben said: “I wanted to do this training because my mother and sister work for the NHS at this surgery, and I wanted to do what I could to help protect them as much as I can using the skills I have acquired through working for Amey.”

The course Ben has undertaken is called “Face Fit, Train the Trainer”. Its aim is to train others on how to conduct face fit testing so they can carry out the task to a high standard.

As Ben’s first visit was so successful, he has been asked to train more health workers. Amey has also said it is responding to requests for help from other doctor’s surgeries in the region.

This week is National Volunteer Week, but Amey has said it is willing to extend its support beyond June 7 which is when the volunteering campaign ends.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Residents across Cambridgeshire urged to share their coronavirus memories for national archive project

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Pictures: HERITAGE FOR ALL

Most Read

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Aerial footage shows devastation of Fens fire that destroyed farmer’s crisp factory with ‘generations of work all just gone’

Blaze at Corkers Crisps factory at Pymoor. Firefighters were called on Saturday and at one time 60 firefighters from three counties helped tackle the blaze. Picture; AERIAL VIEW SOLUTIONS

‘I don’t want the day to be forgotten’ - motorsport gears up to remember ex-Mildenhall star Danny Ayres

Riders and supporters are being encouraged to rev their bikes to remember former Mildenhall Fen Tigers star Danny Ayres. Picture: CAROL DOWNIE

Fire crews work through the night to fully bring Corkers Crisps factory blaze under control

Scene from Pymoor near Ely overnight as aerial appliances continue to tackle the blaze at Corkers Crisps factory. Picture; CAMBS FIRE AND RESCUE

Residents across Cambridgeshire urged to share their coronavirus memories for national archive project

People have already been sharing their stories from the coronavirus pandemic as part of a national archive project. Pictures: HERITAGE FOR ALL

Latest from the Ely Standard

Spirit of ‘that’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind’ captured in Royal Papworth Hospital video

“We cannot put into words just how grateful we are,

Green outside the Maltings, Ely, to be fenced off to discourage anti-social behaviour during coronavirus lockdown

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverside in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

McDonald’s restaurants closed due to coronavirus could reopen for drive-thru tomorrow

Wisbech and Ely McDonald’s restaurants could reopen tomorrow after closing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Terry Harris

“Major uncertainties for people on furlough scheme,” says business leader

John Bridge from Cambridgeshire Chamber of Commerce. Picture; ARCHANT

Amey volunteer trains NHS workers on fitting face masks for PPE

Ben Winterbone who works for Amey volunteered to train NHS workers on how to fit face masks properly. Image: Supplied
Drive 24