Amey volunteer trains NHS workers on fitting face masks for PPE

Ben Winterbone who works for Amey volunteered to train NHS workers on how to fit face masks properly. Image: Supplied Archant

A staff member from a waste management company has been volunteering his time to train NHS workers on how to fit face masks for PPE correctly.

Ben Winterbone is able to train people who then go on to train others in fitting face masks, which are used in PPE. Image: Supplied Ben Winterbone is able to train people who then go on to train others in fitting face masks, which are used in PPE. Image: Supplied

Amey use these masks regularly and Ben Winterbone, who works at its Waterbeach Waste Management Park, is certified in training people who then go on to train others in this area.

Every Amey employee is allocated one day a year to help support their community, and Ben used his to pass his worthwhile knowledge to staff the Bridge Street Surgery in Downham Market.

Ben said: “I wanted to do this training because my mother and sister work for the NHS at this surgery, and I wanted to do what I could to help protect them as much as I can using the skills I have acquired through working for Amey.”

The course Ben has undertaken is called “Face Fit, Train the Trainer”. Its aim is to train others on how to conduct face fit testing so they can carry out the task to a high standard.

As Ben’s first visit was so successful, he has been asked to train more health workers. Amey has also said it is responding to requests for help from other doctor’s surgeries in the region.

This week is National Volunteer Week, but Amey has said it is willing to extend its support beyond June 7 which is when the volunteering campaign ends.