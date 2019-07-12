Advanced search

Talented footballer, 18, from Upwell bags life-changing scholarship to play the sport at school in Kansas, Midwestern America

12 July, 2019 - 12:40
Left to right: Sol Goodby, Tom Hall and Emre Tursucu. Sol and Emre of Cambridge Regional College have both been offered scholarships to play football in America. Picture: Kath Sansom / CRC

Kath Sansom / CRC

A young footballer from the Fens has been offered a life-changing scholarship to play the sport at an American college after being spotted by a scout.

Emre Tursucu, who is on the sports studies course at Cambridge Regional College (CRC), is one of two students picked to pack their bags and head to the states.

The 18-year-old joins Sol Goodby, 19, from Ramsey who will be heading to Coastal Bend College in Texas to develop as players.

The duo were spotted by a respected football scout who has already placed seven former CRC students within American universities.

Tom Hall, sports studies tutor, said: "Sol reads the game well, has good leadership qualities and is confident.

"He is a great character and through his time with us has developed educationally and as a footballer.

"He captained the college team when we won the College League and when we played the Dubai International Super Cup.

"Emre is a powerhouse in the midfield. He is the engine in the middle and works hard. He is a good honest player with a fantastic attitude to the game.

"We will miss them both but we are also really excited for their future careers."

Sol began playing football at the age of about four for the Ramsey Colts and progressed to stints at Histon and Peterborough Untied before joining the Cambridge Untied Academy.

He said: "I began at grass roots and want to work hard to make a name for myself to go as far as I can in football.

"I nearly quit football in Year 10 but I'm grateful I stuck with it and am also thankful for the support of Cambridge Regional College tutors who pushed me in the right direction and provided stability with the right encouragement for my future."

Emre began playing football at about the age of seven when he joined the Outwell youth team.

He then progressed to Hungate Rovers in Emneth and on to Downham Market. He had stints playing for Kings Lynn Elite and also Norfolk County.

The former Downham Market Academy student said: "My plan was to join Cambridge United, I never dreamt I could be going to America.

"My goal now is to be drafted into an American team."

He added: "The tutors at college bring out the best in people. They have helped us progress with amazing support and enthusiasm."

