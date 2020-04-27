‘Driving force’ behind Littleport motorcycling school is nominated for an Ely Hero award

The “driving force” behind a motorcycle school in Littleport has been nominated as a community champion for this year’s Ely Hero Awards.

Amanda Hellmann from AAA Motorcycle Training said she was “overwhelmed” to discover she had been put forward in the annual awards.

The businesswoman is also currently at the forefront of helping the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her team have been delivering up to 100 prescriptions a day free of charge, as well as providing Compulsory Basic Training sessions (CBT) to the public.

Last year, Amanda helped develop an initiative to provide free, fun training sessions for all youngsters in the area to help reduce accident rates among young road users.

On the back of this, she then began an appeal which went nationwide in the motorcycle world for unwanted motorcycle clothing to be sent out to those who may not have any lifesaving equipment.

Amanda, 50, said: “I was overwhelmed when I found out that I had been nominated for an Ely Hero Award.

“I feel very humbled that anyone should think that what I am doing is anything special, and of course I have the help and support of my team so really it’s for everyone.

“Working with youngsters to help increase their safety was always something that I felt was our responsibility so being able to put that into practice is fantastic.”

In recent months Amanda has encouraged people to help donate to Addenbrooke’s Hospital when an appeal went out for hygiene items, and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help keep business going.

She also launched a Christmas appeal to help the foodbank in Littleport and make sure no child went without a present.

The person who nominated Amanda described her as “the driving force who deserves to be recognised for her passion and selfless determination to help others”.

The deadline for nominations for this year’s awards has been extended until this Friday (May 1).

Choose out of ten categories to nominate someone at https://www.elyheroawards.org.uk/ .

Organisers are also holding a prize draw of an afternoon team goodie box from the Lemon Tree Deli Cafe as a thank you.

For more information, search Ely Heroes on Facebook and Twitter.





























































