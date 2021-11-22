Alan Kitson, general manager at the Isle of Ely at the Ely Leisure Village has taken part in a survey called 'The Landlord Knowledge' by Greene King. - Credit: Archant

A pub manager in Ely has taken part in a new knowledge survey, revealing that it takes him just five visits to remember a new customers name, and less than four to recall their favourite tipple.

Alan Kitson, general manager at the Isle of Ely at the Ely Leisure Village, took part in the survey produced by Greene King, in which his pub is a division of.

The survey, called 'The Landlord Knowledge', is an online training programme named after 'The Knowledge' – the London black cabs test.

It looks at a variety of pub events and regular occurrences - from mental health-led scenarios such as how to spot anxiety and depression in customers through to ways to diffuse aggressive situations.

There's also fun memory tests to remember those all-important rounds of drinks.

A spokesperson said: "By teaching pub managers extra memory tricks and confidence skills to get to know their customers even better, this new training programme will help Alan become even more integral and connected to his neighbourhood.

"It'll also help him to make visitors feel extra welcome and keep the standards at what are already very high."

Alan – along with almost three quarters (72%) of pub general managers polled - believes he knows more people locally than the average resident.

“As a pub manager, I’ve always recognised the importance of the role I play in the local community that I quite literally serve,” said Alan.

"I’m delighted to have the opportunity to further develop my skills with The Landlord Knowledge training.

“I know that customers always feel welcome at the Isle of Ely, and I already feel that I have my fingers on the pulse when it comes to what’s going on in the lives of those who love to visit us as their local.

“There’s always more that we can do to make the experience even better for everyone.”

Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley, who played barmaid Eva Price on the soap - said of Greene King Local’s new training programme: “There really is so much more to working behind a bar than pulling pints, so I think the Landlord Knowledge is a brilliant idea.

"Having expert guidance on how to up your knowledge on customers will do wonders to make the customer experience even better."