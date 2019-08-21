Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'I am absolutely disgusted': Woman witnesses alleged assault on 13-year-old girl by man in quiet Cambridgeshire village

21 August, 2019 - 12:24
Ness Road in Burwell where the alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl took place. Picture: Google Maps

Ness Road in Burwell where the alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl took place. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A woman has spoken out after witnessing an alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl by a man in a quiet Cambridgeshire village.

Rachel Taylor, who has lived in the village for 17 years, says she is "disgusted, appalled and extremely disappointed" after witnessing the incident on Tuesday (August 20).

The mother-of-two took to social media to express her concern after she saw a "grown man assault a 13-year-old girl" on Ness Road in Burwell.

Police have confirmed that they received reports of the "domestic incident" and a spokesman explained they "couldn't comment any further at this stage".

Ms Taylor is calling out other witnesses who "stood by and watched this violent assault and did nothing".

She said: "I have lived here 17 years and I class myself as a Burwellian. I love living here, I've always felt safe.

"I've made here my home here and raised two children, thinking they were safe.

You may also want to watch:

"I am absolutely disgusted, appalled and extremely disappointed that earlier on today, in broad daylight in front of the Burwell community and passing traffic."

She told Burwell residents: "You witnessed a 13 year old girl be assaulted, by a grown man! You stood by and watch this violent assault and did nothing!

"You know who are, I hope to God none of your children are ever in this horrific situation. A massive thank you to Jade Louise at Ness Road Co-op for all of your help."

Ms Louise replied: "No thanks needed at all, the safety was first priority and making sure she was OK.

"Glad all getting sorted now though. And I agree is absolutely appalling that someone would see that and do nothing.

"I really hope someone come forward and gives information. Always here if you need me."

Another resident said: "A very traumatic day! I was on the phone to my daughter who had arrived after the incident, she too very upset and scared.

"I heard the screaming and the shouting for help over the phone! I am disgusted and really disappointed no one tried help her, especially the men that stood there watching it happen."

Did you witness this incident in Ness Road, Burwell or have any more information? Email: john.elworthy@archant.co.uk

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

‘I am absolutely disgusted’: Woman witnesses alleged assault on 13-year-old girl by man in quiet Cambridgeshire village

Ness Road in Burwell where the alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl took place. Picture: Google Maps

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Most Read

INTERVIEW: What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street

What traders think should be done to revive shopping in Ely High Street. Wendy Gamble, from lighting and gift shop Kays of Ely. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Driver who assaulted motorist with car keys after believing they ‘pulled in front of him’ on main Cambridgeshire road is sentenced

Footage shows a Mercedes driver sprinting towards another motorist and assaulting them with car keys on the A14. Picture: Supplied / Cambs Cops

‘I am absolutely disgusted’: Woman witnesses alleged assault on 13-year-old girl by man in quiet Cambridgeshire village

Ness Road in Burwell where the alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl took place. Picture: Google Maps

Anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in Ely during summer holidays

Incidents of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and arson in St John's Road, Ely have prompted police to advise that parents check where their children are hanging out during the summer holidays. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBRIDGESHIRE/FACEBOOK.

Two men banned from Ely city centre shops for five years

Luke Badcock

Latest from the Ely Standard

Mayor Palmer submits £264m A10 bid - fingers crossed this could signal the beginning of the end for nightmare travel between Ely and Cambridge

Mayor James Palmer who has submitted a £264m bid on behalf of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to start work on dualling of the A10 between Ely and Cambridge. Picture; RMG

‘These are dream destinations’ - Ely couple to host travel event to inspire people to explore

A couple from Ely who launched their own travel company are hosting an event next month to inspire people to explore new destinations. Hafsa Gaher and David Archer have visited many places around the world. Picture: HAFSA GAHER

‘I am absolutely disgusted’: Woman witnesses alleged assault on 13-year-old girl by man in quiet Cambridgeshire village

Ness Road in Burwell where the alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl took place. Picture: Google Maps

Workers taken to hospital at Littleport Mushroom Farm after suspected chemical incident

A number of workers at Littleport Mushroom Farm were taken to hospital after a chemical incident. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Police in Cambridgeshire ask the question to residents: Should all officers on the front line be armed with Tasers?

What do you think? Should all police officers on the front line in Cambridgeshire be equipped with Tasers? Picture: Cambs Cops / PA Wire / PA Archive
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists