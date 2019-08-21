'I am absolutely disgusted': Woman witnesses alleged assault on 13-year-old girl by man in quiet Cambridgeshire village

A woman has spoken out after witnessing an alleged assault on a 13-year-old girl by a man in a quiet Cambridgeshire village.

Rachel Taylor, who has lived in the village for 17 years, says she is "disgusted, appalled and extremely disappointed" after witnessing the incident on Tuesday (August 20).

The mother-of-two took to social media to express her concern after she saw a "grown man assault a 13-year-old girl" on Ness Road in Burwell.

Police have confirmed that they received reports of the "domestic incident" and a spokesman explained they "couldn't comment any further at this stage".

Ms Taylor is calling out other witnesses who "stood by and watched this violent assault and did nothing".

She said: "I have lived here 17 years and I class myself as a Burwellian. I love living here, I've always felt safe.

"I've made here my home here and raised two children, thinking they were safe.

"I am absolutely disgusted, appalled and extremely disappointed that earlier on today, in broad daylight in front of the Burwell community and passing traffic."

She told Burwell residents: "You witnessed a 13 year old girl be assaulted, by a grown man! You stood by and watch this violent assault and did nothing!

"You know who are, I hope to God none of your children are ever in this horrific situation. A massive thank you to Jade Louise at Ness Road Co-op for all of your help."

Ms Louise replied: "No thanks needed at all, the safety was first priority and making sure she was OK.

"Glad all getting sorted now though. And I agree is absolutely appalling that someone would see that and do nothing.

"I really hope someone come forward and gives information. Always here if you need me."

Another resident said: "A very traumatic day! I was on the phone to my daughter who had arrived after the incident, she too very upset and scared.

"I heard the screaming and the shouting for help over the phone! I am disgusted and really disappointed no one tried help her, especially the men that stood there watching it happen."

