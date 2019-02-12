Ely world record attempt for Alison Stewart who is running the 2019 London Marathon dressed as Snow White

Alison Stewart from Ely (pictured) is attempting to break a world record when she runs the London Marathon dressed as Snow White.

An Ely woman plans to break the world record for the fastest marathon time dressed as a fairytale character at the Virgin Money London Marathon.

Alison Stewart will be running this year’s 26.2-mile sprint while dressed as Snow White as well as raising as much money as she can for her chosen charity.

The 39-year-old King’s Ely employee will be running for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) as chosen by her seven-year-old daughter.

Ms Stewart said: “It seemed very fitting given my outfit. We went to visit the hospice last week, and saw first hand the amazing work they do.

“I work at King’s Ely, and have a running club, who have been helping me train. I also asked one of the students to help me put together my costume.”

The current Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon runner dressed as a fairy tale character is held by Julie Greenwood with a time of 4:24:07.

To donate, visit: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AlisonStewart20

