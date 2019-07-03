Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Inspirational Alison Fitt from Strong Soham Mums is crowned Ely Hero 2019

03 July, 2019 - 10:22
Strong Soham mum Alison Fitt has been crowned Ely Hero 2019 after she turned “pain into positivity” by producing a charity calendar following the death of her son. Picture: ALISON FITT

Strong Soham mum Alison Fitt has been crowned Ely Hero 2019 after she turned "pain into positivity" by producing a charity calendar following the death of her son. Picture: ALISON FITT

Archant

Strong Soham mum Alison Fitt has been crowned Ely Hero 2019 after she turned "pain into positivity" by producing a charity calendar following the death of her son.

The Strong Soham Mums, who have all suffered the loss of a child, have raised £26,410 by posing nude for a charity calendar. Picture: SUBMITTEDThe Strong Soham Mums, who have all suffered the loss of a child, have raised £26,410 by posing nude for a charity calendar. Picture: SUBMITTED

The inspirational 47-year-old lost her 15-year-old son Charlie from a rare immune condition, five months after receiving a bone marrow transplant, in 2017.

And this week - on what would have been Charlie's 18th birthday - Alison was named our Ely Hero for the coming year.

Alison, along with other women who had endured the tragedy of a death of a child, posed semi-naked for the calendar in the style of the award-winning Calendar Girls film.

More than £26,000 was raised for the Road Victims Trust (RVT), which provides support to relatives of those killed on the roads, and the Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust.

Speaking to the Ely Standard at the awards on Monday night (July 1) Alison said the award was for all the mums who had supported each other in recent years.

"I am overwhelmed, this so special," she smiled.

"They [the mums] don't even know that I am here tonight because I really didn't want to blow my own trumpet.

You may also want to watch:

"I am sure they will be just as shocked as I am when I put it on Facebook.

"We had such a good time creating the calendar and we were all there to support each other.

"Losing a child gives you a different perspective on life.

"My son would have been 18 this week."

Alison was welcomed to the stage to receive her gong to the backdrop of falling confetti and Mariah Carey's song Hero.

She was joined by fellow finalists Clare Clay and Mark Cornell, along with sponsors Metro Rod Cambridge.

People who had nominated Alison described her as "putting on a smile and putting others first, when most would fall apart, Alison thought of others".

"She is a remarkable inspiration finding the courage to those in a similar position."

Among other mothers who featured in the calendar was Claire Danks, whose 22-year-old daughter Lauren, was killed by a drink-driver and Nicola Wells, whose daughter Holly was 10-years-old when she was murdered in August 2002 sparking worldwide media coverage.

Most Read

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Most Read

Fundraising campaign tops £80,000 as comic Jason Manford issues plea for fans to support sick mum Rachel

A fundraising campaign to pay off a sick mum’s mortgage has seen more than £80,000 raised in three days after a plea from comedian Jason Manford. Brave mum-of-three Rachel Clements, from Pymoor, near Ely, has only 24 per cent lung function. Picture: FAMILY/ FACEBOOK

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE

‘Faceless bureaucrats’ blamed by Ely Folk Festival for banning traditional Morris and molly procession through the city’s market place

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Cheers, tears and jubilation as winners celebrate in style

Winners and finalists at The Maltings for the annual Ely Heroes Awards. The prestigious Ely Hero Award. Winner Alison Fitt is pictured. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Cambridgeshire pubs announced as some of the best venues in the UK

The Anchor Inn at Sutton Gault has been named as one of the 'Pick of the Pubs' across the UK. Picture: BEN McCLUSKEY.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tributes pour in for Garfield the cat aka Mr Sainsbury’s after he was struck by car and killed in the Ely supermarket car park

The late Garfield aka Mr Sainsbury�s who was killed after being struck by a car in the Ely supermarket car park. Picture: Archant / GOOGLE

Inspirational Alison Fitt from Strong Soham Mums is crowned Ely Hero 2019

Strong Soham mum Alison Fitt has been crowned Ely Hero 2019 after she turned “pain into positivity” by producing a charity calendar following the death of her son. Picture: ALISON FITT

Ely Standard campaign forces U-turn as East Cambs Council ban on Morris and molly procession is lifted after urgent talks with folk festival organisers

Procession of Morris and molly dancers through Ely has traditionally heralded the start of the Ely Folk Festival. Picture; DAVID KENWRIGHT/ELY FOLK FESTIVAL FACEBOOK

Ely College praised for behaviour, teaching and achievement as Ofsted say they are good

Ely College praised for behaviour, teaching and achievement as Ofsted say they are good. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Magnificent weather and a spectacular night of celebration as Year 11 Ely College students turn out in force for Prom Night at The Maltings

Ely College Year 11 Prom at the Maltings, Ely. Collage: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists