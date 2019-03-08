Advanced search

Wilburton motorcycle stunt rider gears up to break world record for fastest person to ride push bike around the Wall of Death

PUBLISHED: 17:27 14 August 2019

Alex Fox, an international motorcycle stunt rider from Wilburton, will be attempting a world record on a push bike on September 14. He will be attempting to beat the record that has already been set by Shanaze Reade for riding the fastest push bike on the Wall of Death. Picture: ABIGAIL FOX/KEN FOX WALL OF DEATH.

A Wilburton stunt rider is on track to set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest person to ride a push bike around the Wall of Death.

Alex Fox is Europe's youngest trick and stunt rider and rides on the Ken Fox Wall of Death, which is based in the village.

The Ken Fox wall of Death is a family show that has been travelling around the world performing for the public for over 90 years.

In 2016 Alex, along with his father Ken and brother Luke, trained Guy Martin to ride the wall for the Guy Martin's Wall of Death TV show. Alex also taught Shanaze Reade to ride the wall on a push bike.

Now three years later Alex will take to the wall once again on his Identiti Dr Jekyll and try to beat Shanaze's record of 26.68mph.

Alex has been training hard over the last few months and in practice has reached speeds of 28mph and above.

The event will take place at Who Dares Fest in Leek, Staffordshire where alongside Alex, Stuart Day will be the first ever person to take a modern day trials bike on the Wall of Death.

