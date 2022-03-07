Alex, 23, becomes restaurant’s new head chef

23-year-old Alex Cornwell (pictured) is the new head chef at The Anchor Burwell. - Credit: The Anchor Burwell

A restaurant in Burwell has welcomed a new head chef to its team this month (March), 23-year-old Alex Cornwell.

The Anchor Burwell in 63 North Street recruited local chef Alex after hearing about the abundance of knowledge he’s gained whilst experiencing working across some of the finest restaurants in the region.

Alex first started cooking when he was just 14, quickly taking on competitions such as Springboard’s FutureChef.

“That’s where I met my first boss who mentored me, and I ended up becoming the regional champion for the East of England,” said Alex.

“I then worked for Alex Rushmer for three years at The Hole in the Wall, whilst being at school and during the start of my college years.”

Alex studied at West Suffolk College for three years and, whilst there, won a national competition called “A Passion to Inspire”.

“I left college and worked with my mentor James Carn at The Angel Hotel for two weeks and, after that, he took me to All Saints Hotel where I began as a commis chef,” he said.

“I was there for nearly two years, finishing as a junior sous chef.

“I then went to Tuddenham Mill, learning as much as I could within three months.”

To welcome Alex to The Anchor, the restaurant will be offering new menus from Wednesday March 9 to allow Alex to showcase his skills and passion in the kitchen.

Before taking the opportunity to work at The Anchor, Alex was working at The One Bull in Bury St Edmunds.

“All together I’ve been in the cooking industry for eight and a half years,” said Alex.

“I’m now 23-years-old and as a Burwell boy, I can’t wait to get started as head chef at The Anchor and deliver my food to the village.”

To welcome Alex to The Anchor, the restaurant will be offering new menus from Wednesday March 9 to allow Alex to showcase his skills and passion in the kitchen.

A spokesperson for The Anchor said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Alex as our new head chef here at The Anchor Burwell.

“We really hope you will come along and support our talented local lad and his brand-new kitchen team.”

Some of the classics on Alex’s new menu include a beef burger, fish pie, chicken Ceasar salad and cider battered haddock.

He’ll also be offering a selection of sandwiches, an a la carte menu and a range of puddings for everyone to enjoy.

The Anchor Burwell’s new opening hours from March 9 are Wednesdays 6pm-9pm, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 12pm-2pm and 6pm-9pm, and Sundays 12pm-8:30pm.



