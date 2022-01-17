News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Video

Classical singer Aled Jones to perform concert at Ely Cathedral

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:51 AM January 17, 2022
Updated: 10:56 AM January 17, 2022
World-famous classical singer Aled Jones MBE will perform a concert at Ely Cathedral on March 18.

World-famous classical singer Aled Jones MBE will perform a concert at Ely Cathedral on March 18. - Credit: ALED JONES FACEBOOK

World-famous classical singer Aled Jones MBE will perform a concert at Ely Cathedral this year.

The show will see Aled perform tracks from his album Blessings, which features songs from a range of different faiths – Quaker, Christian, Catholic, Muslim and Buddhism – including uplifting hymns, texts and scriptures set to music.

Having reached the top of the Official UK Classical Chart upon its release in 2020, it also reached the top 15 in the Official UK Album Chart, and features classics including How Can I Keep From Singing?Sunrise SunsetAve Maria and Bless This House.

40 years have passed since Aled was a choir boy at Bangor Cathedral, having gone onto receive countless awards, record-breaking sales and chart successes.

He is the original classical crossover star, having performed for the Pope and the Royal Family, received an MBE and racked up over 10 million album sales throughout his extraordinary career.

After beginning his career at the age of 12, Aled became one of the world’s most successful boy sopranos, releasing 12 hit albums in four years, with the defining moment being Walking In The Air, the hit song from the family-favourite film The Snowman.

He has since released over 40 albums, and has over 40 silver, gold and platinum discs.

Most Read

  1. 1 8,000 homes plan criticised over ‘hidden green belt destruction’
  2. 2 Murder trial hears of 'appalling catalogue of injuries' suffered by baby
  3. 3 Take a look inside this £600,000 converted barn hidden in the Fens
  1. 4 Plumbing ringleader who ‘traded under multiple names’ jailed
  2. 5 Relief for clinical Soham as four-month winless run is over
  3. 6 Match ball from Cambridge United's victory against Newcastle to be raffled for charity
  4. 7 Hospital study shows daily capsules could help long Covid sufferers
  5. 8 Villagers confront the challenge of Corkers rising from the ashes
  6. 9 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Football club reunion bids to bring good times back to Barry

Aled has also forged an extensive career as a TV & Radio presenter.

As well as having his own show on BBC Radio Wales, he hosts the most listened to show on Sunday on Classic FM, and has been a firm favourite presenting Songs Of Praise on BBC 1 for almost 20 years.

Carly Paoli will support Aled Jones MBE during a concert at Ely Cathedral on March 18.

Carly Paoli will support Aled Jones MBE during a concert at Ely Cathedral on March 18. - Credit: CARLY PAOLI WEBSITE

Aled will be joined on tour by the classically trained Brit Nominee soprano Carly Paoli.

Born in the UK but with strong Italian roots, Carly has duetted with José Carreras for HRH The Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle and with Andrea Bocelli.

Her new album, Carly Paoli & Friends released September 2021 is an eclectic selection of duets ranging across the musical genres.

Book tickets online.

Cambs Live News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pymoor cottage that faces demolition and replaced with new home, 

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Two into one won't do says council as homes plan is rejected

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Little Thetford village hall's committee discovered the issue over a supporter selling bacon rolls at a football match

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Bacon roll sales banned at village football matches

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
The train was stuck at Bury St Edmunds due to an engine problem. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Live News

Person dies after being hit by train between Bury St Edmunds and Ely

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Misjudgement mishap? Broad Lane, Cottenham

Cambs Live News | Gallery

Road blocked after HGV driver comes to grief

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon