Published: 11:42 AM August 16, 2021 Updated: 11:51 AM August 16, 2021

A woman has thanked a "generous" stranger who paid for her shopping after her cards got declined at Aldi in Ely.

In the time between going outside to check her account and returning back to the shop, a lady who was queuing behind her had voluntarily settled the bill.

Sharing the good news story with Spotted in Ely as part of their #ShoutOutSunday feature, the woman said: "You honestly have no idea how much I appreciate what you’ve done for myself and my family.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart!"

She added that, in the future, when she is in a better financial position, she will pay the good deed forward to help someone else who is struggling.

"It’s wonderful to know that there are other kind and caring people about who help others without expecting anything in return."

